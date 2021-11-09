The Information Centre of Road Transport reported last week that the number of fully electric vehicles registered last month stood at 1,193, accounting for nearly one-fifth (18%) of the total number of new registrations, 6,611.

THE REGISTRATIONS of new fully electric vehicles rose to a record high in Finland in October.

Never before, it highlighted, have fully electric vehicles accounted for more than 15 per cent of new registrations.

The surge is attributable to the removal of the car tax on fully electric vehicles on 1 October. The Information Centre of Road Transport estimated that fully electric vehicles’ share of new registrations will level off slightly toward the end of the year following the initial spike caused by the tax revamp.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles made up 20 per cent of new registrations in October. All plug-in vehicles, be it hybrid or fully electric, have accounted for almost 30 per cent of registrations since the beginning of the year.

The data also reflects the shortage of components and raw materials that has pestered the automotive industry. The consequent production scale-downs and delivery delays are expected to hinder registrations throughout the winter in Europe.

More than 85,250 passenger vehicles have been registered in Finland since January, representing a 5.4-per-cent increase from the previous year. The year-on-year increase in registrations for last month stood at 11.9 per cent.

Tero Kallio, the managing director of the Association of Automobile Industry in Finland, stated that the phenomenon is visible across the EU.

“The worsened availability of semiconductors and supply-chain problems are visibly globally in the automotive industry. September 2021 had the lowest registration number for September in the EU in over 25 years – the previous time registrations were as low was in 1995,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT