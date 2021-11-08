Rappe announced last week he has charged three journalists at the newspaper for disclosure of national secrets and attempted disclosure of national secrets.

REPORTS by Helsingin Sanomat on the Finnish Defence Intelligence Agency (VKoeL) warranted prosecution because they posed a concrete risk of disclosure of new classified information, Deputy Prosecutor General Jukka Rappe told STT on Sunday.

The prosecution has prompted concerns of self-censorship in journalism, particularly in regards to the charges for attempt to disclosure. Journalists have warned that journalistic work could become more complicated if information gathering and other preparatory journalistic practices can be interpreted as an attempt to commit an offence.

Such concerns have been voiced by Helsingin Sanomat, the Council for Mass Media (JSN) and Journalists in Finland. JSN and the Association of Editors (PTY) have also called importance to making sure the trial proceedings are as transparent as possible.

Rappe on Sunday acknowledged that the distinction between non-punishable preparation of an offence and punishable attempt to commit an offence is blurred cases like this. It is hardly straightforward, he elaborated, to determine when the act of preparing a news story metamorphoses into an attempt to publish.

“A court of law will ultimately have to weigh up whether it’s a case of preparation that isn’t punishable as an attempt or a case that was so far a long that a concrete risk of publication was imminent,” he said.

“This case has the feature that the publishing activity is believed to have stopped because the police intervened.”

The charges of disclosure of national secrets arise from an in-depth article about military intelligence operations published by Helsingin Sanomat in December 2017. The charges of attempt to disclosure, in turn, arise from the fact that the newspaper was set to publish five follow-up articles on the topic in the following days.

The Defence Command asked the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) to investigate on the day of publication of the first article.

Rappe said there is reason to believe that some of the matters discussed in the published article were bound by confidentiality and that the follow-up articles scheduled for the following days posed the same risk.

Kaius Niemi, the acting editor-in-chief at Helsingin Sanomat, said to STT that the newspaper continued to published articles on the topic as intended, declining to comment on whether the contents of the follow-up articles were amended prior to publication. The authors, however, are not suspected of disclosing classified information after the initial article.

“I won’t go into the details of the process at this point, because the matter is still pending and the material is presently classified,” he said.

Rappe clarified that both charges stem specifically from publishing information in the newspaper, not from any other processing of the information within the editorial team. The section on disclosure of national secrets in the criminal code also prohibits the obtaining and wrongful disclosure of classified information to others.

This has no bearing on the interpretation that the charges could result in self-censorship, reminded Niemi.

“A journalist doesn’t publish or attempt to publish. A journalist creates journalism, gathers information and acts according to that. This part doesn’t withstand any sort of examination,” he declared.

The case has raised eyebrows also because charges were brought against two journalists and one member of the middle management, but not against the senior management of Helsingin Sanomat. Also Niemi and Esa Mäkinen, a chief editor at the newspaper, were suspected of the offences in the pre-trial investigation.

Niemi described the decision not to prosecute as confusing in light of his duties.

“Our lawyers considered it more likely that charges would be brought specifically against the acting editor-in-chief because the responsibility falls on the person responsible for publishing the information,” he commented to STT.

The editor-in-chief could be convicted only if he was directly involved in formulating the article, according to Rappe. “We’re talking about the usual lack of evidence. I don’t think there was any evidence of involvement,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT