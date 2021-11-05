Timo Aro of MDI, a regional development consultancy based in Helsinki, stated to the public broadcasting company earlier this week that while the demographic shift itself is expected, its pace is only increasing as the number of children and working-age people declines and that of the elderly grows rapidly.

THE AGEING of the Finnish population is continuing to pick up pace, writes YLE.

Internal migration flows are simultaneously resulting in the population being concentrated in and around a handful of the largest cities.

“We’ve got four balls in the air at once, which brings great challenges,” the lead specialist said.

The decline in the number of births began at the start of the 2010s, continuing throughout the decade. Having stood at about 60,000 at the start of the decade, the number had fallen under 47,000 by the end of 2019.

“We’ll be getting a population tsunami in the 2020s and 2030s that penetrates all service structures and levels of education – first in kindergartens, then in primary schools and high schools and at the end of the 2030s in higher education institutions,” commented Aro.

The much-discussed labour shortage will consequently exacerbate in the 2040s.

“Because it’s difficult to increase the birth rate, the only option is controlled work- and study-based immigration,” he estimated.

The change, he viewed, is so dramatic that alarm bells should be ringing by now in Finland.

“The number of children and young people is declining for the first time in the 250 years of our history that we know about. The birth rate is lower than ever before since the famine years of the 1860s. The decisions made to date at municipalities about service and school networks have been but child’s play compared to what’s ahead,” warned Aro.

He estimated how the number of under 35-year-olds will change based on the latest population forecast of Statistics Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT