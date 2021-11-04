Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka will visit the United States on 4–9 November 2021. He will travel to Seattle, Tacoma and Washington DC. In Seattle and Tacoma, Minister Harakka will be accompanied by a business delegation.

Key themes of the visit will focus on high technology, such as maritime transport automation, smart ports, use of artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G cooperation and green transition.

During his visit, Minister Harakka will meet representatives of President Biden’s administration and of the administration in the state of Washington. The programme includes visits to companies and seminars and the ports of Tacoma and Seattle.

In addition, Minister Harakka and Denny Heck, Lieutenant Governor of the state of Washington, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Washington State on high technology and the green transition.

In connection with the Memorandum of Understanding, Minister Harakka will discuss opportunities to promote scientific and research cooperation with representatives of the University of Washington.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications