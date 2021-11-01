A 27-year-old man is suspected of two murders and three attempted murders over what was an unusually cold-blooded sequence of events, according to Kristiina Kontio , the detective chief inspector in charge of the investigation at Southwest Finland Police Department.

OFFICERS at Southwest Finland Police Department have concluded their pre-trial investigation into a suspected double murder that took place in Turku on 3 April.

“This is evident not only in the number of victims, but also the deliberate actions of the suspect at the scene of events. He did not leave the flat until he heard the police sirens and realised he cannot find the other people in the flat,” she told.

The case has been submitted to a prosecutor for consideration of charges. The charges must be brought by 23 November.

The suspect killed his victims with a shotgun after taking depressants and designer drugs. Kontio gauged that it is possible that the mixed use of medications and narcotics explains the violent behaviour of the man. Also the 23-year-old man and 49-year-old woman who were in the flat at the time of the act were in mortal danger, according to the investigators.

“After killing his 27-year-old friend, the suspect moved around in the flat with a loaded firearm. He has denied in interrogations that he was looking for other people in the flat or that his intention was to kill them,” said Kontio.

Police have yet to determine a clear motive for the act.

“Among the factors underlying the motive may be that the suspect has a background of being bullied in school, the use of narcotics, and the disagreement between the suspect and the 27-year-old victim and the threat of the friendship breaking up.”

The disagreement, she added, arose from a 20-euro debt linked to a drug delivery.

“The motives and underlying factors of an act of violence can at times be very insignificant.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT