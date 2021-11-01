The board of executives justified the decision with the poor financial situation of and negative publicity received by Uros. The arena was to be named Uros Live.

THE BOARD OF EXECUTIVES of Tampereen Kansi, a multi-purpose arena built over rail tracks in downtown Tampere, has terminated its naming rights contract with Uros, a technology company rooted in Oulu.

Marko Hurme, the chief executive of Tampereen Kansi, stated to YLE on Thursday that the negative publicity has been associated strongly also with the arena project. Recent reports about the rights holder, he added, have also stirred up suspicions about the company’s ability to fulfil the requirements assigned to it under the partnership.

“For these reasons, the arena company doesn’t think it’s possible to continue the co-operation and is of the view that this is the only conclusion to draw in this circumstance.”

He revealed that discussions about the possibility of terminating the naming rights agreement began six weeks ago, when media outlets began publishing reports about the financial situation of Uros. “We became concerned because there had been no indications of [the financial difficulties] from our vantage point,” he said.

Tampereen Kansi, he added, has no outstanding receivables from Uros.

The contract termination will have no impact on the timetable of the construction. The first event, an ice hockey game, at the arena is scheduled to take place in early December and the official opening ceremony in mid-December.

The financial difficulties of the technology firm have been the subject of considerable media attention in recent weeks, with coverage by the likes of Helsingin Sanomat, STT, Talouselämä and YLE.

Helsingin Sanomat on Friday highlighted that signs of the difficulties have been detected earlier. The company submitted its financial statement for 2018 late, a delay that may have been ignored due to a surge in revenue to 1.3 billion euros. The revenue was reported to have risen to 2.7 billion euros in 2019, but the financial statement for the year has yet to receive a sign-off from auditors.

The Finnish Patent and Registration Office (PRH) has warned that the company will be removed from the trade register and ruled insolvent unless the signed statement is submitted by 13 January.

STT in October wrote that Nordea, OP Oulu and the State Treasury have initiated legal proceedings to recover over 15 million euros from Uros. The company has neglected to pay more than 10 invoices linked to its day-to-day operations, some of which are valued at only a few hundred euros, during the course of last summer and autumn, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Uros was estimated to be worth two billion euros as recently as June by Arvopaperi, a Finnish business monthly. Suomen Asiakastieto suggested at the end of last month that the valuation is about 1,000 times too high, estimating the value at 1.5 million euros.

While it can be difficult to determine the value of companies in the growth phase, the divide between the two estimates is an indication of how difficult it is to figure out the real value and operations of Uros.

Helsingin Sanomat pointed out in its investigative report that the startup has not disclosed which products or services are responsible for its breakneck growth and whether its clientele consists mostly of businesses or consumers. The only consumer product of the startup appears to be a roaming device called Goodspeed.

The startup also appears to have overstated the scope of some of its partnerships and letters of intent signed with major clients, the newspaper wrote.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT