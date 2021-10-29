“We’re still 120,000 second doses short of the target. The current estimate is that the 80-per-cent vaccination coverage will be achieved next week,” Mia Kontio , a chief specialist at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), stated on Thursday.

FINLAND has inched closer to reaching its target of fully vaccinating 80 per cent of the 12-year-old-and-older population.

Four regions had reached the target by Thursday.

Officials at THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health revealed yesterday in a press conference that altogether eight million vaccine doses have been administered in the country to date, with first doses accounting for 4.2 million, second doses for 3.8 million and third doses for 89,000 of the total.

They underscored that achieving the 80-per-cent target does not automatically signal the abolition of all restrictions on business activity and social life. The Finnish government decided yesterday to extend the restrictions on restaurants until 15 November.

“The virus doesn’t know when we’ll reach 80 per cent,” reminded Otto Helve, a chief physician at THL. “We’re still trying to achieve as high a vaccination coverage as possible.”

The pace of vaccinations has picked up in regards to first doses in the past two weeks, particularly among under 35-year-olds. Kontio on Thursday gauged that the development is likely a consequence of the adoption of the coronavirus pass, which in areas where restrictions are in effect is a requirement for entering many facilities such as restaurants.

“Because there hasn’t been any other change in the past two weeks, you could assume that this is due to the introduction of the pass,” she said.

While officials are monitoring the impact of the pass on the spread of the virus, it remains premature to draw any conclusions. Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki, the director of strategic affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, revealed that preliminary reports from different parts of the country suggest infections traced to restaurants have decreased.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT