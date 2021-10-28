The Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra) on Wednesday published the results of a study on education levels and mobility in the population, revealing that the regional disparities have in fact widened in some instances.

REGIONAL DISPARITIES in education levels have not narrowed, let alone disappeared, despite a decades-long increase in education level in Finland.

MDI, the Helsinki-based regional development consultancy that carried out the study, estimated that the disparities are widening because educated people are moving between regions not only in search of jobs, but also in search of people of similar education backgrounds. The willingness to re-locate increases parallel with the level of education.

“What is surprising is that the traditionally large educational disparities between regions have neither narrowed, nor disappeared, even though the education level of Finns has consistently increased already for decades,” commented Timo Aro, a senior expert at MDI.

The root causes of the disparities include the geographical location of universities and other education institutions, as well as the number of study places available. The study found that people with vocational qualifications are more loyal to their home region, as they typically find employment in the region they studied in or in the nearest large regions.

More than half of people who found employment outside their region of study did so in Uusimaa, South-west Finland, Pirkanmaa or North Ostrobothnia.

“From the perspective of regions, the most important factor appears to be the ability to employ people graduating from local education institutions, particularly vocational institutions. Regions should hold on to them with whatever means possible,” stated Tapio Huttula, a senior advisor at Sitra.

Regions, he viewed, should not seek to compete against each other but rather create networks for co-operation and invest in solutions that benefit all stakeholders and foster expertise.

“The only means with a relatively quick impact to improve the availability of skilled labour is active education and employment-based immigration,” he underlined.

The study casts a spotlight on the different nature of regions. Pirkanmaa, for instance, may be the second most highly educated region, but the educational disparities between its municipalities are notable.

Uusimaa is portrayed as a region that is capable of both attracting and retaining highly educated people: Almost a third of graduates from universities of applied sciences and a half of graduates from universities who move away from their region of study re-locate to Uusimaa. The region boasts the highest share of residents with a university degree (39%) in the country, having added 21,000 highly educated people through migration between 2010 and 2018.

Nationwide, 32 per cent of the over 15-year-old population have a university degree.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT