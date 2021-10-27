The National Prosecution Authority on Tuesday revealed that most of the charges are for aggravated drug offences and that six of the suspects remain in pre-trial detention.

TWELVE PEOPLE in Finland have been charged in connection with Greenlight, a global clampdown on crime that resulted in substantial drug and firearms seizures in June, according to the National Prosecution Authority.

The charges arise from a pre-trial investigation carried out at Helsinki Police Department. The investigation has also exposed other offences not related to the clampdown and led to two people being charged with aggravated money laundering and false statement in official proceedings, respectively.

Prosecutors around Finland have brought charges linked to the clampdown during the course of autumn. The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) in June reported that almost a hundred people have been arrested in connection with raids conducted as part of the clampdown led by the US FBI, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Dutch and Swedish police.

Over 500 kilos of drugs, hundreds of thousands in cash and dozens of firearms were also seized in the raids.

