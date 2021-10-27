“Discussions with [Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare] THL have pointed in the direction that the extension would make sense. If and when that’s the case, we’ll probably propose that the pass be available also after the turn of the year, as long as the requirement of necessity is met,” she said to YLE on Tuesday.

KIRSI VARHILA , the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, views that the coronavirus pass will likely remain in use also next year.

The extension was demanded earlier yesterday by the working group coordinating the effort to manage the epidemic in the capital region. The group also encouraged the government to extend the scope of application to circumstances where no restrictions are in effect. Helsinki Book Fair, for example, has expressed its readiness to adopt the pass, but the current rules only allow the adoption in circumstances where restrictions are in effect.

There is willingness to adopt the pass also in the events industry, according to YLE.

Varhila said the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is examining whether using the pass could be justified in circumstances where no restrictions are in place but the risk of infections is deemed significant.

She dashed cold water, though, on hopes that the scope of application could be expanded quickly.

“I’m also thinking if the situation in regions is such that restrictions on gatherings should be switched on to some extent […], whereby you could use the coronavirus pass to attend events. But regional authorities must evaluate this themselves.”

Jari Petäjä, the chief medical officer at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), on Tuesday viewed that the pass should be at the disposal of businesses also beyond the turn of the year, given that the coronavirus is expected to remain an issue.

“Removing the legal basis of the coronavirus pass at the turn of the year would be extremely harmful. The disease will stay and all the reasons for creating the pass in the first place will continue to exist for a while,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT