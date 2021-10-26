Statistics Finland revealed this morning that its labour force survey suggests that the ranks of the employed swelled by 17,000 year-on-year, nudging the trend of the employment rate to 72.5 per cent in September.

THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION in Finland did not improve as markedly as many were expecting in September, writes STT.

It also, however, adjusted the trend for the previous month, saying it stood at 72.4 per cent rather than 72.8 per cent, as reported previously.

“I’m feeling slightly blue: muted employment figures from September,” Jukka Appelqvist, the chief economist at Finland Chamber of Commerce, commented on Twitter. “The trend of the employment rate fell back to the level preceding the coronavirus pandemic, when it was believed to have exceeded the level already in August.”

The Finnish government has set itself the objective of raising the employment rate – that is, the percentage of the 16–64-year-old population in employment – to 75 per cent by the end of the decade.

Statistics Finland on Tuesday also revealed that the ranks of the jobless decreased by 11,000 year-on-year, leaving the trend of the unemployment rate at 7.6 per cent.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT