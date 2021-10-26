“Finland is one of Nato’s closest partners, and we very much appreciate the fact that we have been able to strengthen this partnership over the last years. We share the same values, we share the same security challenges,” he stated in a joint press conference with President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki on Monday.

JENS STOLTENBERG , the secretary general of Nato, on Monday assured that the doors of the political and military alliance remain open for Finland.

Collaboration between Nato and Finland on issues of common importance, such as security in the in the Baltic Sea and Arctic, makes perfect sense, he added.

“The alliance’s door remains open to countries in Europe that meet the criteria for membership. The alliance is fortunate to have like-minded friends and partners around the world. And Finland is one of the most important ones. While we work closer together, Nato fully respects Finland’s strong independent security policy.”

He also pointed out, however, that the fifth article of the defence alliance – that of collective defence – applies only to fully fledged members.

Niinistö said Finland is delighted about the policy toward new members. “The Finnish position,” he added, “has been, like we all know, that we don’t close the door ourselves, our doors.”

He also drew attention to the security considerations arising from advances in fields such as robotics and artificial intelligence and to the importance of open dialogue between Nato, Russia and China.

“Now we are urgently in need of at least some medium trust, [about] how to handle these kinds of new elements. They surely threaten all of us and everybody has an interest [in] trying to get at least medium-level agreements and medium-level trust.”

“We should enhance and try to build up circumstances where dialogue, for example, with Russia and China, with Nato, would be more open.”

The North Atlantic Council, the principal political decision-making body of Nato, is on a historic visit in Finland on Monday and Tuesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT