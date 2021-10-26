HSL on Monday clarified in a press release that it continues to urge passengers to wear a face mask on public transport in accordance with national recommendations.

HELSINKI Region Transport Authority (HSL) and VR, the Finnish state-owned railway operator, have announced their decision to do away with the requirement that passengers wear face masks on public transport.

VR stated similarly it is replacing the mandate with a recommendation to allow passengers to decide for themselves on whether to wear a mask on its trains. “VR continues to recommend that masks are worn during the trip, however,” it said in a press release.

Employees of HSL and VR will continue to wear masks in tasks that involve face-to-face interaction with customers.

Mika Nykänen, the managing director of HSL, pointed out that the transport utility is simply aligning its guidelines with the instructions of health care authorities in Finland. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), he highlighted, estimates that the risk of infection on inner-city public transport is low.

“This view is corroborated also by studies by VTT [Technical Research Centre of Finland],” he added. “Public transport has served locals safely throughout the coronavirus pandemic and allowed the society to function. We want to make sure this is the case also going forward.”

VR on Monday revealed that public views about the mask mandate have changed during the autumn.

“According to our customer survey in September, only 43 per cent of our customers were supportive of a mask mandate, whereas the mandate was supported by 58 per cent as recently as in August,” revealed Topi Simola, the head of passenger services at VR.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT