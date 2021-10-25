The price increases are one reason for the expectation that food prices are set to balloon also in Finland. Pellervo Economic Research (PTT), for example, is forecasting that food prices will start to pick up pace toward the end of the year and surge by 1.8 per cent in 2022, outpacing the rise in consumer prices.

THE PRICES of natural gas have skyrocketed around the world, putting a strain on the finances of agricultural producers by driving up the prices of fertilisers.

Fertilisers are a major cost item for farmers such as Kallepekka Toivonen in Nurmijärvi, Southern Finland. Toivonen on Sunday told YLE that the tax-free prices of fertilisers have roughly doubled in the past 12 months.

“What’s worse, no one can tell how long they’ll keep on rising,” he said.

The public broadcasting company highlighted that also other production costs have risen – from energy prices and animal feed to construction and renovation services. With the demand for food rising and the purchasing power of consumers improving, the rise in costs can be transferred to consumer prices, according to PTT.

The price development has been relatively modest in Finland in 2021, especially compared to the average in the EU. Rising costs across the production chain, however, have a belated impact on consumer prices due to the long-term nature of supply agreements between producers and retailers, reminded Jyrki Niemi, a professor of agricultural policy at Natural Resources Institute Finland.

“The current agreements last practically until the end of the year, meaning price adjustments aren’t expected until the start of next year,” he explained to YLE.

Niemi pointed out that the position of agricultural producers in the production chain is relatively weak, making them price takers. An increase in fertiliser prices, as a result, typically prompts many producers to reduce the use of fertilisers, leading to to lower production volumes and higher consumer prices.

He added that the phenomenon is global, with the market prices for agricultural products rising by more than a third this year. “That’s a relatively rapid increase,” he said.

Although the increases are felt especially by low-income households, they may not be a completely negative phenomenon in the long term.

“Food prices don’t include all the costs that [food] causes for the climate and environment. That’s why it’s expected that in the future prices will increase more than we’ve seen so far,” highlighted Niemi.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT