The proposal would signal a transition from the current five-times-weekly mail collection and delivery system with a three-times-weekly system, as proposed earlier in a report presented by several state secretaries.

THE MINISTRY of Transport and Communications has presented its draft proposal to amend the postal act for comments.

It would introduce a temporary government grant to safeguard the early-morning deliveries of newspapers five times a week in sparsely populated areas where such delivery operations are not financially profitable and a comprehensive five-day delivery system is lacking. The framework conditions of the grant would be entered into the postal act.

The delivery service providers would be selected through a competitive bidding process.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications also proposed that the procurement procedure for universal service providers be abolished from the act. YLE on Tuesday pointed out that the procedure has failed to encourage competition in sparsely populated areas as hoped at the time of its implementation in 2018.

All individuals and organisations will be able to comment on the draft proposal until the end of November. The Parliament should receive its opportunity to discuss the finalised bill no later than in early 2022.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT