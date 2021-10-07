The demonstration halted traffic for several hours on Pitkäsilta, a bridge connecting the central districts of Kruununhaka and Siltasaari.

OFFICERS at Helsinki Police Department brought into custody a total of 123 people for participating in a demonstration organised in Helsinki on Wednesday by Extinction Rebellion Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Police officers ordered the demonstrators to vacate the busy bridge roughly an hour after the demonstration had started, at 7pm. They determined roughly an hour later that the demonstrators were not prepared to relocate and made the decision to break up the demonstration and start bringing into custody the participants.

“The arrests took place calmly,” a police spokesperson tweeted.

Helsinki Police Department justified its course of action by pointing out that the demonstration was disrupting traffic and causing severe congestions. Buses, for example, were unable to cross the bridge and had to drop off passengers at the root of the bridge and turn around. Trams were similarly stuck on the rails.

Police estimated that the demonstration brought 100–200 people to the bridge. Extinction Rebellion, in turn, estimated the number of participants at 250, adding that the group also included 25 researchers from the University of Helsinki.

“Halting traffic on Pitkäsilta is a reaction to the current government’s unwillingness to recognise the climate crisis as an emergency and carry out emissions reductions quicker in accordance with the emergency,” the organisation stated in a press release.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT