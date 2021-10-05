The newspaper wrote yesterday that unvaccinated people continue to make up the vast majority of the patients, while the few patients who had been fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus were also suffering significantly from another serious disease.

THE NUMBER of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has begun increasing rapidly in Uusimaa and rest of Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

It appears unlikely that the situation improves rapidly. Experts at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) predicted that unvaccinated adults infected by the virus will continue to fill up intensive care units for a long time.

“We’re getting quite close to the waterfront,” phrased Tero Varpula, the chief physician in charge of critical care at Jorvi Hospital in Espoo.

“There is no other remedy to the situation than high-enough vaccination coverage.”

Helsinki University Hospital (HYKS) on Monday revealed that a total of 16 patients were in intensive care with symptoms caused by the coronavirus within its speciality area of responsibility, which consists not only of HUS, but also the hospital districts of Kymenlaakso, Päijät-Häme and South Karelia. The total number of coronavirus patients in hospital care stood at 69.

The entire country had a total of 136 coronavirus patients in hospital care, including 28 in intensive care on Monday.

The number of patients in intensive care in the responsibility area remained below five for a long time at the end of the summer, but the number has surged in the past couple of weeks. The mean age of patients in intensive care has fallen by a couple of years in recent weeks, standing at 55 in Uusimaa on Monday.

The vast majority of intensive-care patients remain between 30 and 70 years of age.

With the demand for intensive-care beds rising across the country, transferring patients from one hospital to another is not as viable an option as it was last winter, for example, according to Helsingin Sanomat. Health care authorities are also reluctant to resort, yet again, to postponing major procedures linked to other diseases, given that the re-opening of society and increased mobility of people is to lead to an up-tick in the number of accidents.

“We’re particularly worried about this,” conceded Varpula. “There are clusters of coronavirus infections among unvaccinated people across Finland. It’d be a really hard decision to make if we had to cut back on other treatments again.”

He is thereby urging people to continue to get vaccinated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT