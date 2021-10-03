The youth facilities of the City of Helsinki will continue their operations almost normally when the restrictions on assembly are lifted on 30 September 2021. During the COVID-19 period, new youth centres have been opened in different parts of Helsinki.

The new recreation and assembly facilities offer young people more extensive and diverse group activities and recreation activities after a long period of COVID-19 restrictions. The activities promote the well-being, community spirit and social participation of young people.

Five new youth facilities have been opened in Helsinki during the past year and a half. In all, there are now more than 60 youth facilities in Helsinki, including the new facilities. The new youth facilities are the Hertsi Youth Club, Jakomäki Youth Centre, Oodi Youth Club, Malminkartano Youth Centre and Malminkartano Recreation Hall. The facilities provide a safe space for young people to engage in hobbies, hang out and have a say in the activities of the youth centre. The Youth Services plan activities and design facilities by listening to the needs and wishes of young people.

Young people have been involved in planning the programme for the new youth facilities. For example, the Jakomäki Youth Centre offers a sports club, music studio and a nice place to relax after school. Located in shopping centre Hertsi, the Herttoniemi Youth Club offers impressive studio facilities and a hall especially suited for dance and theatre activities. The Malminkartano Youth Centre is a game-oriented, accessible youth facility aimed at 9–18-year-olds, offering a wide range of digital, sports and traditional game equipment. The Malminkartano Recreation Hall, on the other hand, is a space intended entirely for hobbies, the aim of which is to encourage diverse recreation culture. The Oodi Youth Club is a space for all young people under the age of 29, where you can, for example, hang out, do homework or participate in groups proposed by young people.

"Young people especially have been affected by the COVID-19 period, and that is why we want to do everything we can to ensure that every young person can once again engage in hobbies and not be left alone. Towards the end of the year, there will be more activities at the youth centres and meaningful activities will be planned together with young people," says Mikko Vatka, Director of Youth Affairs at the City of Helsinki.

Restrictions will be lifted – subject to certain conditions and recommendations

The Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group decided that the remaining municipalities' own restrictions on the use of sports facilities and recreational activities will be lifted as of 1 October 2021. There will be no restrictions on the number of clients in the facilities of open activities, but it is recommended, among other things, to avoid unnecessary physical contact and to follow general guidelines on hand, respiratory and cough hygiene. Each youth facility has its own health security plan, which is kept visible in the facilities. The hygiene requirements are valid without separate authority decisions in diverse customer premises throughout Finland until the end of 2021. In addition, people aged 12 and older are recommended to wear a face mask indoors, if health reasons do not prevent its use. However, you do not need to wear a mask during sports activities.

Source: Helsinki City, Culture and Leisure Department