The mass movement of people from Finnish small towns to the nation’s capital, combined with the Finnish habit of strict saving, is driving many towards living in increasingly small spaces.

You would have been hard-pressed to predict that the previously nature-loving and outdoorsy Finns would form a good market for tiny city apartments. Many already use sites like Riskivapaa to save money on their entertainment but the more extreme measure of compromising on living space would have seemed unlikely to go mainstream.

But make no mistake; the demand for tiny apartments has been and remains high. Advertisements for these rentals are often taken down after mere days of being posted, as the landlords see it highly likely that they’ll find a suitable tenant from hundreds of interested candidates.

Initial reception

When micro-apartments first started popping up in the capital’s real estate market, the reception was largely mixed. Some were excited about the prospect that a person earning a modest income could live close to the bustling city center, while others felt that such tight quarters were unfit for housing humans.

What most agreed on, however, was that smaller spaces should not be rented out at the price of regular apartments. To many, the quality and cleverness of the space-saving solutions didn’t seem to compensate the missing space enough for tiny apartments to be rented out at more than 600 euros a month – no matter the location.

Long lines

Helsingin Sanomat is one newspaper that has closely followed the developments in the capital’s real estate market. Earlier this month, HS reported that a showing for a 34 square meter apartment on the outskirts of Helsinki, in an area called Mellunmäki, attracted a crowd of around 500 interested renters.

This, of course, was also largely explained by the cheaper monthly cost. The apartment in question was being rented out for 450 euros a month, whereas the rent for an apartment of similar size would usually start at 650 euros a month.

The criteria for renting this apartment, like many other new cheaper apartments near the capital, were strict. The leasing agreement would not just be based on the candidate’s interest. Additional considerations were the applicant’s income, wealth, and need for an apartment, with those in more desperate situations being the priority.

Possible effects

For years, policy-makers have been tasked with the difficult burden of trying to stabilize the country’s population decline. Finnish people simply aren’t having enough children to sustain the broad social security system that has even received international praise.

Micro-apartments may just bring fuel to the fire. Living in a tiny apartment with another person is almost impossible, and even overnight visits common in dating could prove challenging. Being restricted to a small space may also create a psychological sense of an even tighter financial situation, than the person is really in, which will in turn push starting a family further into the future.

While decreasing living space may allow for young people to start their lives closer to the city center, possibly making the commute to school or hobbies shorter, a concerning number of tiny apartments are already being rented at near-normal rates. This seems to indicate that this lifestyle of extreme minimalism may not provide relief to those just starting their lives, but instead, may become the standard for any middle-class person wishing to live near the capital.

So, while the disparity between the rich and the poor may not initially be location-based, it might show in the size of one’s living space.