The forecast indicates not only that the population is set to start declining relatively soon , but also that the decline will vary significantly across regions. Pirkanmaa, Uusimaa and Åland, it predicted, will be the only regions in the country undergoing population growth in the 2040s, signalling a two-region drop from 2020.

The population would thus be on the decline also in the currently growing regions of North Ostrobothnia and Southwest Finland, confirmed Markus Rapo, a senior statistician at Statistics Finland.

Population growth is presently focused mostly on the regions surrounding Helsinki, Mariehamn, Oulu, Tampere and Turku.

The forecast also reveals that the demographic outlook has changed rapidly. Statistics Finland in 2015 estimated that the population would continue growing at least until 2060, whereas its latest forecast suggests the population will start declining in 2034 and fall below the current level at the end of the 2040s.

The Finnish birth rate was among the 10 highest in Europe in 2015, but today it is the seventh lowest.

With its forecast from two years earlier indicating that the population would start to shrink in 2031, it appears that the so-called pandemic baby boom has mitigated the issue moderately. The decline in birth rate ceased last year for the first time in nine years, but the number of births was still almost 10,000 lower than deaths.

“The coronavirus year is one among many. When you take into consideration the development in the past five years, it has some significance,” said Rapo.

Despite the rebound, the birth rate remains at a low level.

“The birth rate has been at a very low level: in the past 200 years, it has been this low only last year and the year before that,” he highlighted.

The demographic makeup of the country is forecast to shift dramatically: the number of young people is to fall by 200,000 and that of working-age people by 300,000, whereas the number of retirement-age people is to increase by 400,000 by 2070, according to the forecast.

The forecast is compiled based on recent trends in the birth rate, mortality rate and migration flows in an attempt to present decision-makers an opportunity to react to the expected development.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT