The prices are forecast to creep up by 0.3 per cent this year, but the pace is to pick up toward the end of this year and average out at 1.8 per cent in 2022, Sari Forsman-Hugg , a research director at PTT, commented in a press release on Tuesday.

The increase is a consequence of coinciding increases in production costs and the purchasing power of consumers, which enables producers and retailers to transfer the cost increases to consumer prices. The profitability of agricultural producers is undermined this year not only by the rising prices of feed, construction and fertilisers, but also by poor yield.

“Entrepreneurial income in agriculture will fall dramatically this year, by up to a fifth, and the drop will be eight per cent even next year,” said Forsman-Hugg.

The dry spring and hot summer have dented all grain yields, especially barley.

“The poor yield will increase the prices of feed grain further and add to the costs of livestock farms. The prices of raw materials for fertilises have simultaneously up to doubled,” highlighted Päivi Kujala, an agricultural economist at PTT.

The food industry, on the other hand, has already begun its recovery from the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the back of economic growth and rising demand. The recovery of production volumes and business revenue will also be boosted by the lifting of restrictions on restaurants and public events.

PTT on Tuesday also forecast that overall meat consumption will continue sliding in Finland. The decline will be modest for beef but more pronounced for pork. Poultry consumption, in turn, is forecast to grow and overtake pork during the course of next year.

The situation is challenging especially for pork producers that ramped up production to export to China. The export demand has decreased, leading to an oversupply of pork in Europe.

“The divide between production and domestic consumption is growing, but production volumes cannot adapt overnight. A decrease in production would also dent entrepreneurial income even further. It is difficult to find new export destinations due to the oversupply in the EU,” elaborated Juuso Aalto-Setälä, an agricultural economist at PTT.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT