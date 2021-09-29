The decision aligns with the national guidelines published late last week by the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

THE CAPITAL REGION of Finland will scrap the remote-work recommendation and allow workplaces to adopt their own practices as of 15 October, the working group coordinating the regional response to the coronavirus epidemic ruled on Tuesday.

The group refrained from making a decision on the mask recommendation, citing a lack of national guidelines, but made decisions on health security at borders. Passengers at Helsinki Airport and ports will be divided into two groups based on the coronavirus certificates they have: those who have been fully vaccinated or recovered recently from the disease will be subjected primarily to spot inspections, especially at rush times.

The inspections will be targeted more at passengers seeking entry with a certificate of a negative coronavirus test and passengers seeking entry without any certificates.

Passengers arriving from low-incidence countries will not be subjected to any inspections.

The group also levelled criticism at the instructions issued to regional authorities in conjunction with the updated hybrid strategy by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The statement that regions should continue to monitor stages of the epidemic, it said, is questionable because the outdated criteria for the stages should be updated nationally.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT