“My immediate estimate about the newly published budget proposal is that police headcount will decrease by 200–250 person-years next year,” National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen stated on Monday.

THE POLICE of Finland has announced it will start consultative negotiations in response to a roughly 30-million-euro dent in its budget.

The Police University College, he added, will probably also have to reduce its student intake. As the reduction will not have an effect on the number of police officers until three years from today, the police will likely have to make redundancies in 2022.

Anne Aaltonen, the director of administration at the National Police Board, revealed that the police is weighing up fixed-term employment contracts, positions that open through natural exits and “all other potential” cost-cutting measures. The organisation will also seek immediate cost savings through vehicle, fuel and equipment procurement, for example.

The Finnish government unveiled its budget proposal for next year yesterday, setting aside 807.9 million euros for policing, a drop of over 30 million euros from the 838-million-euro appropriation for 2021.

The financial framework is not expected to become any looser in the coming years.

The adaptation measures will be planned around the priorities laid down in the government programme, targeted appropriations in the budget draft, and police values and strategies. Kolehmainen assured that no compromises will be made in regards to the political decisions, such as the additional funding targeted for next year for combating human trafficking and increasing police presence in sparsely populated areas.

“In accordance with the police strategy, we will see to place priority especially on urgent calls, advance prevention of crime and disturbance, and prevention of serious crime,” he said.

The police will likely have to cut back on traffic and other forms of supervision, according to Kolehmainen.

The National Police Board on Monday said it will conduct a preliminary study into switching to a one-agency organisation not dissimilar to those in Estonia and Sweden. The organisation presently consists of 11 police departments, the National Police Board, the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) and the Police University College.

Aaltonen declined to speculate on how the switch could impact the organisation but confirmed that the study will review all police units.

“We will evaluate what kind of advantages and disadvantages the switch to a single-agency structure has yielded elsewhere. We will then decide whether or not to proceed looking into the issue,” she said.

The National Prosecution Authority has transitioned to a one-agency structure.

Also Finnish courts have voiced their disappointment with the budget draft, warning that processing times will continue to increase because courts are already understaffed. The authority has described the present situation as very difficult.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT