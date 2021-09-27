The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) on Sunday revealed that the police officer has already been discharged from hospital but the civilian, who is suspected of attempted murder for opening fire on a police officer, remains in hospital care.

ONE CIVILIAN and one police officer sustained injuries in a shooting that took place in Hämeenlinna, Southern Finland, on Friday.

The shooting took place at about 11.30pm outside a block of flats in Kettumäki, a northern neighbourhood of Hämeenlinna. Both the civilian and police officer discharged their firearm in the incident.

KRP was tight-lipped about further details of the incident.

“The police pre-trial investigation is still in its very early stages, and the field investigations and interrogations will continue along with other measures for days,” told Kimmo Huhta-aho, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation at KRP.

“At the time of the incident, there were eyewitnesses in the nearby flats whom we have yet been able to interview. To, for example, verify the authenticity of eyewitness accounts, we cannot disclose further details of the sequence of events in public at this stage,” he added.

Also a prosecutor is looking into the incident on grounds that it involved firearm use by police.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT