The survey found that the number of the employed rose by 104,000 year-on-year, pushing the trend of the employment rate to 72.8 per cent. The number of the jobless decreased by 33,000 year-on-year, nudging the trend of the unemployment rate to 7.6 per cent.

EMPLOYMENT increased and unemployment decreased in Finland in August, reveals the latest labour force survey by Statistics Finland.

In August, the number of employed men was 44,000 and that of women 59,000 higher than one year earlier.

Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank, interpreted the statistical data as evidence of continuing economic recovery. This, in turn, is drawing people from the ranks of the jobless to those of the employed.

“Companies are recruiting more workforce, as evidenced by increases in job vacancies and the employment rate. Some companies are already faced with a shortage of skilled labour, indicating that the market has recovered rather quickly. All sectors, such as international tourism, will not return to their former state this year,” he commented.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), for example, recently reported that the skills shortage has been felt by as many as 80 per cent of companies.

A total of 281,000 people were registered as unemployed job seekers with municipal trials and TE Offices in August, signalling a drop of almost 50,000 from August 2020. The number of unemployed job seekers dropped particularly in the administrative regions of ELY Centres for Ostrobothnia, Pirkanmaa and South Ostrobothnia.

The number of temporarily laid off employees stood at 25,000 at the end of last month, representing a fall of 36,000 from the previous year.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT