Members of the Christian Democrats, Finns Party and Left Alliance voted against the long-discussed proposal as demonstrators protested against the incorporation at the nearby Senate Square in Helsinki.

THE CITY COUNCIL of Helsinki on Wednesday voted 64 in favour and 24 against the incorporation of Helsinki City Transport (HKL).

Staff at HKL have expressed their concern about the incorporation and, especially, its impact on their terms and conditions of employment, organising last week a work stoppage that halted metro and tram services for two days. They have also called for a new, thorough investigation into the consequences of the incorporation.

Deputy Mayor for Urban Environment Anni Sinnemäki (Greens) on Wednesday argued that the incorporation is justified because it enables close co-operation on the light rail system to be built in Vantaa between Helsinki and Vantaa.

“It’s really a big thing that all cities in the capital region become rail public transport cities, and it has created a need to also revamp how rail transport is organised,” she stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

“The corporation will be 100 per cent in municipal ownership.”

Sinnemäki also commented on the standing of employees, assuring that it has been one of the foremost considerations during the extensive preparatory work undertaken at the city. A precondition for moving forward with the incorporation, she underlined, is that it in no way undermines the standing of employees.

“The whole staff will naturally continue also with the new corporation.”

HKL is presently responsible for metro and downtown tram services in Helsinki, as well as the bike-sharing scheme and ferry connection to Suomenlinna.

The company to be established will ultimately take over all of the present operations of HKL. Its responsibilities will include producing sustainable mobility services, administering the related infrastructure, such as depots and rolling stock, and carry out investment projects in the capital region.

