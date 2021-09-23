Finland Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday unveiled a proposal that income taxation be relaxed across the board by roughly two percentage points during the next electoral term – a move that would dent tax revenues by two billion euros.

MINISTER of Finance Annika Saarikko (Centre) has raised eyebrows by stating that the government could have an opportunity to cut income tax rates before leaving office, report YLE and Helsingin Sanomat .

Saarikko responded to the proposal by estimating that it may not be necessary to wait until the next electoral term.

“I personally think that the decision-making window remains open for this government. I think tax breaks in the income taxation scheme could also fit into this government’s agenda,” she commented to YLE.

She noted that typically tax-related decisions are made in the budget session taking place every autumn, acknowledging that the effects and scope of the decision would have to be evaluated thoroughly. Tax-related decisions made next autumn could not come into effect until 2023, according to the public broadcasting company.

Saarikko also rejected the view that the government should forgo tax cuts on grounds that the cuts would signal the continuation of fiscal stimulus amid an economic upswing.

“It’s even more important to look further into the future to make sure economic growth becomes permanent. Taxation is one tool for that – for strengthening growth and employment,” she replied to YLE.

No agreement on the issue exists within the ruling coalition, as evidenced by the reaction from other ruling parties.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (LA) squashed the idea immediately on Twitter.

“This is quite inconsistent,” she elaborated later to the public broadcaster. “The Centre has until now been very concerned about the [budget] deficit and public debt burden. Suddenly they’re floating a tax cut that’d have enormous effects on the public economy.”

“If there’s leeway in the economy in 2023, there’d be more important priorities when it comes to growth and employment in Finland,” she said, pointing to overturning the mooted cuts in research funding and investing in vocational education.

“We’re talking about tens or at most hundreds of millions of euros when it comes to investments in science and education. Finland Chamber of Commerce is talking about a tax cut worth almost two billion euros – about quite significant sums, that is to say.”

Her view about the need to place priority on research funding was echoed by Matias Mäkynen, a deputy chairperson of the Social Democrats.

“Central government finances must be examined as a whole. Revenues and expenditures all have an impact on the deficit. Cuts in science and research have been planned for 2023. They will directly take away from productivity and economic growth. It’s a priority to invest in these,” he stated to YLE.

Mäkynen stopped short of shooting down the notion completely, though.

“The Social Democratic Party is in principle positive about the idea of lowering income taxes, especially for low and medium-income earners. When you get into the scope and funding of the reform, there’s a lot of details to talk about.”

He also estimated that the present economic situation cannot be cited as justification for tax cuts. “It could be justified as a structural reform, but the question always become how the reform will be funded.”

The government programme states unequivocally that cuts in income taxation are not appropriate in circumstances of regular economic growth. The programme has, however, set aside 200 million euros for a “modest” income tax cut to partly compensate for the indirect tax increases affecting earners, pensioners and entrepreneurs in the low and middle-income brackets.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT