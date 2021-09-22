The task force coordinating the regional effort to manage the coronavirus epidemic presented the proposal to the Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) for Southern Finland on Tuesday. The proposal would remove the attendance limits on public gatherings and the capacity limits on municipally operated sports and hobby facilities, such as gyms and swimming pools.

THE CAPITAL REGION of Finland has announced its intent to lift restrictions on public gatherings on 1 October.

Some instructions would continue to apply to organised free-time activities, however.

The task force continues to recommend that people participating in such activities avoid needless physical contact with others and refrain from participating if they have flu-like symptoms. Hobby groups should additionally meet in the same composition and avoid contact with other groups.

The capital region continues to wait for national instructions on mask use and remote work.

The decision to remove the restrictions on public gatherings was justified with the increasing vaccination coverage and sufficient hospital resources. It may become necessary to limit attendance, for example, if the burden on hospitals and especially intensive care resources begins to mount, reminded Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (NCP).

“The goal is to keep society open,” he summarised.

The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) and cities in the capital region also emphasised to the government that people working with those vulnerable to the virus should obtain protection against the virus.

“It’s absolutely critical that we’re able to protect our fragile population groups in social and health care,” stated Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen (SDP).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT