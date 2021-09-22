The proposal states that the pass would be put to use only in the event that the epidemiological situation deteriorates and regional authorities have to re-introduce restrictions to smother infection clusters.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Tuesday submitted its long-awaited proposal for a coronavirus pass to the Finnish Parliament.

The government has announced its intention to remove restrictions on social life and business activity once at least 80 per cent of over 12-year-olds have been fully vaccinated. It has been estimated that the target for vaccination coverage could be reached in mid to late October.

“The starting point with the coronavirus pass is that society is opened under the hybrid strategy once a sufficient vaccination coverage has been reached. No restrictions would principally be needed for normal day-to-day life in this case and there’d be no need for the coronavirus pass,” outlined Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP).

“However, if a major infection cluster pops up in a particular region and we have to take action because of the cluster, the coronavirus pass could be needed,” she added. “The pass would thus function not as a restriction, but as an exemption from restrictions.”

The pass could be adopted by both public and private sector operators, and it could be required to, for example, enter public events, nightclubs and restaurants, hobby and sports facilities, and museums and amusement parks. The decision on whether to adopt the pass or, for example, limit attendance, capacity or opening hours could be taken by businesses and municipalities.

It could be obtained on grounds of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, having recovered from the coronavirus disease or having tested negative for the coronavirus.

The pass could be required from people as young as 12, given that vaccines are available to 12-year-olds and older. While 12–17-year-olds would always have access to free tests, asymptomatic adults who have not recovered from the coronavirus disease or have not been vaccinated for non-medical reasons would have get tested in the private sector, where the test prices have ranged from slightly under 100 euros to 200 euros.

Kiuru indicated that cabinet members did not see eye-to-eye on the age limits.

“We’ve wanted to make sure also children can be free of restrictions in the event that there are regional, large infection clusters,” she explained.

The Finnish government yesterday also decided to uphold its entry restrictions to prevent the virus from entering from abroad. Its proposal states that people arriving in the country are required to present a certificate of full vaccination with an approved vaccine, recovery from the disease in the past six months or a negative test taken before arrival.

Arrivals presenting a certificate of partial vaccination or negative test would be required to take another test 72–120 hours after arrival.

The requirements apply to people born no later than in 2005. No certificates are also required from passengers who spent the past 14 days in a country or region where the incidence of the virus of viral mutations does not cause a high risk of transmission.

Kiuru on Tuesday dismissed the claim made repeatedly by the tourism industry that the entry restrictions are especially strict.

“Full vaccination already enables you to come to Finland. Already 300 million Europeans are able to enter without restrictions. That’s quite a lot,” she stated.

