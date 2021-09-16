Persons who have a Finnish personal identity code and a means of identification, such as Finnish online banking codes, can obtain the EU Digital COVID Certificate directly from My Kanta Pages. You do not have to be a Finnish citizen in order to use My Kanta Pages.



Healthcare service can print out a COVID certificate



The EU Digital COVID Certificate can now be printed in the healthcare service for persons who do not have a Finnish personal identity code, but who have received the COVID-19 vaccination or who have had a COVID-19 test in Finland. The certificate printed by the healthcare service is the same as the EU Digital COVID Certificate that can be printed from My Kanta Pages.



Overseas citizens who are, for example, working in Finland for an overseas company or who are studying in Finland, may not have a Finnish personal identity code.



Persons with no Finnish personal identity code will be issued with a temporary identification code for the patient data system. The data recorded for a temporary identification code will also be entered in Kanta. Only the healthcare unit that has recorded the data can print out the EU Digital COVID Certificate for a person who has a temporary identification code.



Further information from local healthcare organisations



Currently, some healthcare organisations cannot yet print out the EU Digital COVID Certificate. For this reason, the healthcare organisations will provide further local guidelines on how persons with no Finnish personal identity code can obtain a printed EU Digital COVID Certificate. The person must contact the healthcare organisation that administered the vaccine or provided the COVID-19 test for more detailed instructions.