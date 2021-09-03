The Helsinki-based financial services provider revealed yesterday that although it expects the economy to grow by 3.5 per cent – 0.5 percentage points more than it predicted earlier – the period of rapid growth is already coming to an end, with the growth to slow down to 3.0 per cent in 2022 and 2.0 per cent in 2023.

NORDEA has revised up its forecast for economic growth in Finland in 2021.

The exceptionally quick recovery from the doldrums has led to a situation where the main obstacles to growth are no longer muted demand or the restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, but rather the availability of resources. The labour markets, for example, have moved quickly from large-scale temporary lay-offs to labour shortage, while bottlenecks have formed in manufacturing.

“The challenges for economic growth have evolved quickly,” summarised Tuuli Koivu, the chief economist at Nordea.

“Lack of capacity and global supply chain problems, along with labour supply, are presently obstacles to reacting to rapidly rising demand. Solutions to these bottlenecks will have to be found for the growth to continue at a rapid clip.”

With the capacity utilisation rate in manufacturing rebounding quickly to a high level, investments in the production capacity are required for the growth to remain strong.

The Finnish summer was characterised not only by unusually warm weather, but also rapid economic recovery. The pandemic-ravaged tourism and accommodation sector recovered strongly, driven by domestic tourism, and is expected to continue its recovery at a slower rate in the second half of the year.

Nordea underlined that solutions to the labour shortage are required urgently.

“There is already a record number of job openings, and the shortage of skilled labour is limiting the growth opportunities of businesses. At the same time, almost 300,000 people remain unemployed or temporary laid off. Fixing the mismatch will require swift action by the government,” stressed Juho Kostiainen, an economist at Nordea.

The measures, he added, could include promoting employment-based immigration, improving the targeting of adult education and ramping up incentives to work in the social security system.

Labour market developments will also be crucial for the outlook for inflation and interest rates. Wages in the United States have begun to recover strongly during the recovery phase.

“We are waiting with interest whether the current brisk inflation figures and rapid recovery will accelerate wage development also in the eurozone,” commented Koivu. “The Federal Reserve will start distancing itself from the extremely relaxed monetary policy in the coming months, and that will have a wide impact on the mood in the interest market.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT