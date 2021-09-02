Kirsi Varhila , the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, stated to the public broadcasting company yesterday that the government may make its decision on the strategy in the coming days, most likely next week.

LOCAL AUTHORITIES across Finland continue to wait anxiously for the central administration to unveil its new coronavirus strategy, reports YLE.

The strategy, she revealed, has not been designed for the current epidemiological situation, although it will continue placing an emphasis on the importance of breaking chains of infection, but for a situation where vaccine uptake has continued to increase.

“We’re only targeting this strategy at a situation where the achieved vaccine coverage exists and we can keep the society open,” she elaborated on YLE’s A-studio.

According to her, the targeted coverage may be achieved in early or mid-October.

“The strategy will continue to have the same fundamental approach. The testing strategy is its own, separate document, and it’ll be attached to this later. But it’s perfectly clear that unless we can break the chains of infection and unless we test and trace, we’ll lost control of the situation,” she said. “We have to continue testing and tracing at the same rate until we have as high a vaccine coverage as possible.”

It is specifically the testing and tracing effort that is placing a massive burden on health care systems across the country, with some regions resorting to bringing back employees from retirement to mitigate its impact on other social and health care functions. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has expressed its willingness to ease the testing guidelines to state that fully vaccinated people need not get tested should they exhibit mild symptoms.

Mayor of Turku Minna Arve (NCP) on Wednesday called for swift decisions on the strategy on grounds that the current guidelines no longer reflect the national situation.

“The most crucial thing would be that we have predictability at municipalities. How can we evaluate our plans for the autumn? How can we ensure sufficient personnel? When will we start tearing down [restrictions] as the vaccine coverage rises, and what kind of obligations will there be for tracing and testing?” she listed.

Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen (SDP) told Helsingin Sanomat that the idea of having different tracing protocols in different cities is odd. The idea was floated in an interview with the newspaper by Anni Virolainen-Julkunen, a counsellor for health and medical affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“We must have national guidelines for tracing infections,” stressed Viljanen. “The ministry must take responsibility on this issue.”

“We need quick national decisions on how to target infection tracing,” echoed Sanna Isosomppi, the chief physician in charge of epidemiological operations at the City of Helsinki. “Infection tracing is currently tying up a lot of health care resources, at the expense of other social and health care services.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT