Finland managed to evacuate roughly 340 people – mostly women and children – from Afghanistan. A few dozen of the people on it evacuation list, though, remain in the country.

FINLAND has suspended its evacuation operation at Kabul Airport, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens) and Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) stated in Helsinki on Thursday.

“Many other countries have drawn the same conclusion about the evacuations becoming impossible,” Haavisto was quoted as saying in a press conference by Helsingin Sanomat.

He underlined that the effort to bring the people left behind to safety will not end, but the government will seek to utilise its diplomatic and international connections to provide assistance. It will also explore ways to speed up the processing of family reunification applications in response to the backlog built up during the evacuation operation.

“The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has been contacted by hundreds of people for various family reunification purposes. We haven’t been able to make family reunification decisions at the airport’s gates, but we’re looking for a solution to facilitate family reunifications by circumvention measures, for example,” he said.

Employees of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Finnish Defence Forces are all safe and have left Afghanistan, assured Haavisto and Kaikkonen. They are expected to arrive at the earliest on Friday, added Kaikkonen.

Finnish military personnel supporting the evacuations on site, he revealed, were not faced with situations where they had to use force.

The two cabinet members both also estimated that the operation was a success in light of the challenging circumstances: “Our troops did everything they possibly could in these circumstances,” told Kaikkonen. “The support mission continued practically for as long as possible without compromising safety,” added Haavisto.

Haavisto said late yesterday evening that whether any of the people on the evacuation list were among those injured in the shootings and explosions that took place in Kabul on Thursday. No Finnish troops, though, were involved in the attacks.

Media reports indicate that more than 60 people died as the result of two bombs exploding at the airport on Thursday. Among the casualties were civilians and 12 American military personnel, according to the BBC.

