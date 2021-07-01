“This is a great waypoint in the progress of vaccinations,” stated Mia Kontio , a senior expert at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

THE UPTAKE of Covid-19 vaccines reached the 70-per-cent milestone among the over 18-year-old population in Finland on Tuesday, reveals tracking data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

“One cannot yet say we are over the finish line when it comes to vaccinations, but we will have to continue to take the vaccinations,” she added. “In terms of the progress of vaccinations, we are at the very top in Europe. This is attributable to the longer interval between the first and second vaccination, which has allowed us to proceed quickly with first vaccinations. Finns have also booked vaccination appointments actively, which has translated to the rapid pace of progress.”

The European Commission at the start of the year set 70 per cent as the summer target for vaccine uptake for over 18-year-olds.

The percentage was long regarded as key for the pursuit of herd immunity also in Finland. It has later become apparent, however, that building herd immunity is a process that depends also on a number of other factors, Hanna Nohynek, a chief physician at THL, reminded Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.

“We now know that herd immunity is affected by a number of factors besides the uptake of vaccines. The 70-per-cent uptake thus can’t be taken as a sign that we’re safe from the virus,” she underlined.

Herd immunity, she explained, hinges on a combination of factors such as vaccine efficacy in different age groups, the transmissibility of the virus and the efficacy of vaccines against virus mutations. Yet another question is how many people have developed natural immunity after being infected and how long the immunity lasts.

Nohynek stated to the newspaper that the current estimate is that herd immunity could be achieved when 80–100 per cent of 16-year-olds and older have received both vaccine doses, assuming that the transmissibility of the virus remains at the level of the delta variant.

The Finnish strategy currently sets no specific target for vaccine uptake, she added. It is instead designed prevent serious forms of the coronavirus disease, prevent deaths, save life years and safeguard the health care capacity.

“It has been thought that this goal will be reached when everyone who wants to take the vaccine has gotten two doses,” said Nohynek.

THL is presently estimating that all over 16-year-olds will have received also the second vaccine dose by the end of October. Finland is also preparing for the possibility that a second booster dose is required, although the latest research suggests it may not be necessary at least in the near future.

“The latest research findings indicate that a healthy person can stay safe from the virus for a fairly long period of time after two doses. It may be, though, that people who fall into special risk groups because of a chronic disease or medication may require booster doses earlier than others,” commented Nohynek.

About 3.2 million people, or 58 per cent of the entire Finnish population, have received the first vaccine dose, according to THL.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT