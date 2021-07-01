Based on a proposal presented on Tuesday by the Parliament’s Chancellery Commission, the decision is historic as lawmakers have never before intervened in such a way in the actions of the management of the independent office, according to Helsingin Sanomat .

THE FINNISH Parliament on Wednesday decided to relieve Tytti Yli-Viikari of her duties as director of the National Audit Office (VTV).

As no counter-proposals were presented during the plenary session, no vote was required for the decision.

Members of the Parliament widely voiced their support for the termination during the parliamentary debate, with many underlining the importance of responsible action by what is the supreme auditor of central government finances.

The Chancellery Commission viewed in its statement that Yli-Viikari is not able to continue in her position having materially eroded confidence in the appropriateness of the financial management, internal auditing protocols and damaged the public image of VTV.

Yli-Viikari is entitled to her wage during the one-month notice period. According to VTV, her base wage is 11,528 euros a month. She is, however, only being paid half of her wage because she has been suspended for the duration of a criminal investigation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation.

The suspension will not end at the time of termination but will continue until the investigation has been wrapped up, said Tuula Sandholm, the head of administration and resources at VTV.

Matti Okko, the acting director of VTV, said the decision of lawmakers was expected.

“VTV will now focus on its important responsibilities as the auditor of the lawfulness and pertinence of the state’s financial management, as well as the auditor of financial policy and party and election funding,” he commented.

Pertti Rauhio, the administrative director at the Finnish Parliament, said the process of replacing Yli-Viikari will begin in September.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT