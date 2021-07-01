The main takeaway from the investigation is that the crisis management system, communication protocols and preparedness should also improved.

THE FINNISH Safety Investigation Authority (OTKES) on Wednesday said a government-appointed independent investigation team has completed its probe into the actions taken by the government and authorities in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the first half of 2020.

Kai Valonen, the head of the investigation team, told in a press release that problems arose, for example, from the fact that management was not organised in accordance with the management system set forth in the safety strategy of Finland. The experiences accumulated during the crisis should be utilised to develop the system to make sure open and sufficient co-operation and management is commenced on time.

There is also a need for a body tasked primarily with making sure matters are prepared, implemented and monitored actively in crisis circumstances.

“Communication must be where the management is. There also has to be room for expert discussion and it must be possible to distinguish what’s political decision-making and what’s affected by other issues besides epidemiological expert information,” he elaborated in a news conference.

The problem of not taking expert views into account manifested itself especially during the months-long debate surrounding face masks.

“We commissioned a media analysis in conjunction with the study about how this looked from the perspective of citizens, and it demonstrated the disconnect well. It took Finns needlessly long to become accustomed to using masks because of how unclear the situation was,” commented Valonen.

The team also uncovered interaction problems between the state, regions and municipalities, recommending that new procedures for exchanging information be established. Crisis preparedness, it viewed, should be improved by establishing body for auditing and supporting the preparedness of the state and municipalities, as the study found that the continuity and preparedness strategies of many organisations were incomplete and out of date.

One example of this is the national pandemic strategy, which dated back to 2012 and only applied to influenza.

The investigation team reached out to more than 80 organisations and interviewed over 150 people for the investigation to systematically sift through management, crisis awareness, exchange of information and public communication, and the application of regulation and implementation of measures at various stages of administration in the early stages of the epidemic.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) said the Ministry of Justice has already begun preparatory work on a legislative framework – in effect, the emergency powers act – that enables the government to steer regional authorities and municipalities toward rapid and uniform action that also takes the local special characteristics into account.

“We need a reformed emergency powers act that responds to the challenge posed by the changing environment and society,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT