THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS at the Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva) on Tuesday said the cap for housing loans will be lowered from 90 to 85 per cent of the value of property for all but first-time house buyers.

Fiva raised the housing loan cap to 90 per cent of property value in June 2020, citing concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the real estate market and counter pandemic-induced risks in the market. With house sales and mortgage borrowing picking up, the need for the relaxed cap no longer exists, it estimated on Tuesday.

Restoring the cap to its pre-pandemic level is warranted due to the rapid recovery of the real estate market, which resulted in the household debt ratio – that is, household debt relative to disposable income – soaring by more than five percentage points year-on-year to an all-time high of 133.6 per cent in March.

It is therefore important to curb over-indebtedness, according to Fiva.

In May, for example, real estate agencies brokered 60 per cent more sales of old dwellings in blocks of flats and terraced houses than one year earlier. Data from Statistics Finland shows that in the capital region the prices of dwellings in blocks of flats were 5.3 per cent higher and those of dwellings in terraced houses 6.5 per cent higher than last year.

Fiva pointed out that although the prices have risen only moderately on a national scale, more pronounced regional differences have emerged.

“Due to the faster growth of residential mortgage lending, there is a risk that even more households will become highly indebted. A lower loan cap will curb the number of the very largest housing loans in relation to collateral,” commented Marja Nykänen, board chairperson at Fiva.

“Lenders should also exercise restraint in granting loans that have a particularly long repayment period and are large with regard to the borrowers’ income.”

Harri Nummela, the head of private banking at OP Financial Group, said to YLE that what is not changing is an important aspect of the decision.

“It’s absolutely great that the maximum loan cap for first-time house buyers remains at the current 95 per cent,” he said. “There’s reason to be concerned about household indebtedness, or at least reason to monitor the development. It’s important to realise that households’ debt problems are almost never caused by housing financing but rather by various payday loans and other forms of consumer credit.”

