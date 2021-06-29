“When infectious diseases authorities call you, it’s critical that you pick up the phone and utilise every possibility to get to the bottom of this mess,” she stated on YLE A-Studio on Monday. “We’re having trouble reaching people, and the issue is being belittled.”

MINISTER of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) has called for responsible behaviour from Finnish football fans who attended UEFA Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

She added that it remains premature to tighten restrictions in response to the infections detected in people returning from St. Petersburg. A sign of the gravity of the situation, however, is that the infections traced back to the sporting event have raised the incidence of the virus from the baseline to the acceleration stage in Helsinki.

Finns, she said, should re-consider if they have plans to attend games during the last week of Euro 2020.

“I’m sure everyone has learnt from this mess and is thinking if it’s really worthwhile to travel to St. Petersburg. The government’s instructions were clear: we recommended against travelling to this tournament. The risks were considerable.”

Markku Mäkijärvi, the chief medical officer at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), similarly declined to speculate on the need to ramp up restrictions in the capital region. He added, though, that the task force coordinating the regional response to the coronavirus epidemic brought forward the meeting it had scheduled for this week, to Tuesday.

He is concerned especially about the possibility that many of the infections were caused by the delta variant of the new coronavirus.

“The pieces are in place for a serious situation,” he commented. “The delta variant is clearly more transmissible than the earlier variants, about 60 per cent more so than the British variant.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in May announced it will begin using Greek letters to refer to the variants: the alpha variant refers to the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, beta to that first detected in South Africa, gamma to that first detected in Brazil and delta to that first detected in India.

“No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting variants,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for Covid-19 at WHO explained on Twitter.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT