Re-defining the common agricultural policy for the years to come in a bid to align it better with the climate goals of the 27-country bloc, the agreement has received praise from the agricultural sector but come under criticism for climate and environmental organisations.

Member states, it stipulates, must direct a minimum of 25 per cent of direct agricultural subsidies and 35 per cent of agricultural development funding to climate and environmental actions. A minimum of 10 per cent of direct agricultural subsidies must additionally be directed at small and medium-sized agricultural producers.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (Centre) on Friday said to Helsingin Sanomat he is cautiously satisfied with the agreement, although further thought must be put on the effects of some details on the farming conditions and structure of agriculture in Finland.

“There are a couple of details that we’ll have to look at to figure out what they’ll mean for us,” he said.

Leppä added that he is satisfied that the agreement takes better into account the different conditions of member states and safeguards the continuation of food production. He also gauged that the agreement ramps up the level of ambition for climate and environmental action.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (Greens), by contrast, viewed that the agreement fell short of expectations specifically in environmental conditions.

“The national plan should should be steering more firmly toward climate and environmental action, so that they are a sensible choice for farmers also financially,” she underlined on Twitter on Friday.

She also expressed her bafflement at the lack of emissions reductions in agriculture despite the voluntary actions taken by farmers. Juha Marttila, the chairperson of the Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK), told Helsingin Sanomat that as many as 90 per cent of Finnish farmers have taken voluntary environmental action, most commonly with a focus on protecting waterways.

“If we think that water protection will continue as is, we should now be getting more resources for climate actions,” he said.

MTK overall welcomed the agreement, viewing that it provides the flexibilities necessitated by the conditions in Finland.

The flexibilities, though, are precisely what made the agreement a disappointment for international environmental organisations. “This cannot be called a co-decision: the parliament has lost virtually all the amendments that could have made the future [common agricultural policy] somewhat greener and fairer, while the council has managed to get most of its positions through,” said Jabier Ruiz, senior policy officer for agriculture at the WWF European Policy Office.

“Despite the scientific warnings about industrial agriculture’s impact on climate change and nature loss, this […] reform maintains the status quo, failing to orient and support EU farmers in the transition to climate- and nature-friendly agriculture. Europe’s environment and farmers will pay the price for the co-legislators’ failure to move away from our destructive food and farming system.”

The common agricultural policy reform is being discussed by agricultural ministers in a two-day meeting that began on Monday. Both the European Parliament and European Council must approve it before its implementation, which is planned for 2023.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT