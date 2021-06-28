Antti Peltonen , the chief fire officer at Southern Savonia Rescue Department, told STT that although the fire appears to have been set off by a lightning bolt, the police and rescue department will not open their formal fire investigation into the incident until Monday.

A LIGHTNING BOLT is believed to have set an entire block of flats on fire in Savonlinna, Eastern Finland, early on Saturday.

“It’s all guessing until then, but there’s a strong suspicion that a very strong lightning bolt struck exactly at the location,” he said.

The six-storey building caught fire in the early hours of Saturday. While all 15 people inside it at the time of the fire were evacuated without any injuries or deaths, the fire caused significant damage to property.

Peltonen estimated to the news agency that a number of factors contributed to the fact that personal injuries and deaths were avoided: The fire was detected early and the residents were evacuated fairly quickly. The fire compartmentation of the building slowed down the spread of the fire, even though the compartments did not hold up completely in the fire. Also the fire station is located only about a kilometre from the scene of the fire.

It remains a mystery how a lightning bolt could have set off such a fierce fire.

“I haven’t seen anything like that ever before, nor have many others. It’s a good thing that there’ll be an investigation. It’s really interesting what could cause such widespread damage in such a new block of flats,” said Peltonen.

Preliminary information suggests the fire broke out after a lightning bolt hit the roof of the building and spread all the way to the first storey. Peltonen estimated that as the fire consumed the insulation in the exterior walls all the way to the second storey, it might be possible that the bolt rode down the wall, setting off several fires on its way.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT