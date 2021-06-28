The Finnish public broadcaster wrote that a rescue diver found the body of a man in the early hours of yesterday close to a jetty in Raasepori, Southern Finland. The man lost his life despite attempts to resuscitate, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.

AT LEAST nine people died in water-related incidents in Finland at Midsummer, reports YLE.

The body of an elderly person was found close to the shore in Nokia, Pirkanmaa, on Saturday. In Pieksämäki, Southern Savonia, a rescue diver found a 64-year-old man dead next to a boat that had been sighted drifting without anyone aboard.

The Western Uusimaa Rescue Department, meanwhile, reported that a man was found dead at Pietilänranta Beach in Lohja. It also issued a press release about another drowning in the 45,000-resident municipality but refrained from disclosing further details citing the ongoing death investigation.

Four drownings were reported on Friday, Midsummer’s Eve. Three of them took place in Eastern Finland and one in Southwest Finland.

A 48-year-old man who had gone swimming was found dead in Ilomantsi, North Karelia. Eastern Finland Police Department also reported that a 55-year-old Russian man drowned in Leppävirta and a 71-year-old man from Helsinki in Kontiolahti.

A man born in 1970 drowned in Taivassalo, Southwest Finland, on Friday.

Police will carry out a death investigation into all of the incidents. Authorities are also continuing their effort to find a man who went missing in Savonlinna on Wednesday. It is believed that he may have set off with a white rowing boat taken from Pullinlahti Bay.

The Midsummer of 2020 saw eight people drown in Finland.

The Midsummer weekend kept authorities across the country busy. About a half of the calls received by the emergency call centre required first aid, about 40 per cent police presence and the rest rescue or social services. Falls, sicknesses, intoxication, vandalism and other disturbing behaviour made up the majority of calls received by Saturday evening.

Western Uusimaa Police Department, for example, has revealed it logged 67 calls linked to intoxicants, 54 calls linked to assaults, 16 calls linked to drunk driving and 47 calls linked to drunk sailing.

At least two people were killed in traffic accidents. A 17-year-old boy lost his life after sliding off the road and crashing into a tree with an all-terrain vehicle in Porvoo, Eastern Uusimaa, early on Sunday. A head-on collision claimed the life of one and left two injured in Jännevirta, Kuopio, on Thursday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT