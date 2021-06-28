Salminen told YLE on Sunday that the number of cases has doubled in the past couple of days, with people returning from the sporting event accounting for over half of the daily totals.

MORE THAN 200 in Finland have tested positive for the new coronavirus after attending UEFA Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg, Russia, reveals Mika Salminen , the head of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Most of the cases have been detected in the capital region.

“The infections are found across Finland, but about 80–90 per cent of them are here in the capital region, and most of them are here in Helsinki,” he outlined to the public broadcasting company.

Officials in Helsinki on Sunday had detected 167 infections linked to UEFA Euro 2020, according to Sanna Isosomppi, the chief physician of epidemiological operations at the City of Helsinki.

Finnish hospital districts reported a total of 95 new infections on Sunday, 125 new infections on Saturday, 145 new infections on Friday and 123 new infections on Thursday. Over three million people have received at least the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine.

Salminen on Sunday viewed that although the variant behind the infections has yet been ascertained, it is likely that the infections were caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus, formerly known as the Indian variant.

“[The variant] is clearly on the rise in Russia, so the probability is pretty high,” he said.

The confirmation should be received in a week or two, wrote YLE.

Salminen added that the possibility of decision-makers imposing another lockdown in response to the development cannot be rule out. “It’ll depend on how these infections can be stopped to make sure there are no further infections. This will depend a lot on people themselves. Every case presents the risk of further infections and, as a result, the epidemic accelerating.”

He added that he would personally consider everyone who were in a coach with a person carrying the virus exposed to the virus.

“Now it’s really important that people who visited St. Petersburg don’t go to work tomorrow but instead to a coronavirus test and wait to see what the results are,” he stated, reiterating that this goes especially for those who returned by coach.

Congestions at the Vaalimaa border-crossing point prompted local health care authorities to forgo coronavirus testing for about 800 people returning from Russia to Finland. Salminen said it is critical that everyone who returned without getting tested do so without delay but appeased concerns that the situation could escalate into a crisis.

“Let’s not start painting devils on the walls. What’s critical now is what people do in the coming days.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT