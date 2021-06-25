AVI for Southern Finland has urged Wolt to rectify its record of working hours, thus effectively viewing that the couriers are employees who fall within the purview of the working hours act.

WOLT , a Finnish food delivery platform, has voiced its intent to uphold the self-employed status of its couriers in spite of a ruling by the Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) for Southern Finland, reports YLE.

Wolt has rejected the interpretation, insisting that its couriers are self-employed.

“It’d be important to listen to what the couriers themselves are saying. It’s not fair to tell all the couriers that we’re forcing you to enter into an employment relationship because that’s the view of of a particular body, even though most of the couriers want to continue as self-employed,” Juhani Mykkänen, a founding stakeholder at Wolt, told YLE.

He was referring to a survey the startup commissioned from Taloustutkimus. Over a half, or 56 per cent, of the 1,539 couriers who responded to the survey indicated that they would prefer to continue with their present status, while 25 per cent said they would prefer to become employees.

Juho Loukiala, an inspector at AVI for Southern Finland, was not surprised by the position of Wolt. The startup had responded to a request for a record of working hours with an account of why such records are not kept.

“The issue is very large and complex, and that’s their view on it. The issue will be submitted for further consideration in-house, meaning I’m transferring it to an occupational safety authority to resolve,” he commented to the public broadcasting company.

Mykkänen said Wolt is ready to take the case to an administrative court, if necessary.

He pointed out that a number of other authorities have interpreted that the couriers are fundamentally self-employed. The Finnish Tax Administration, for example, noted in a report requested by the startup that the contract between the startup and couriers is an assignment-based relationship, thus likening the couriers to self-employed people.

The position of couriers should be improved primarily by amending the labour law or improving the social security of the self-employed, according to Mykkänen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT