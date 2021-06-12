On 10 June 2021 , the Government adopted a resolution that proposes measures to improve the level of information security and data protection in critical sectors of society. The proposals in the resolution are based on the outline of a cross-sectoral working group. With the implementation of the resolution, cooperation of the authorities to improve cyber security will be more efficient and organised.

There must also be statutory requirements for information security in all critical sectors and the auditing and monitoring of critical information systems must be more extensive. The information security in the public sector must also be strengthened.



“We need to be prepared for everything and invest in information security. An investment in the future of society will pay for itself many times over,” says Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka.

More resources for the supervisory authorities



The implementation of the measures outlined in the resolution requires legislative amendments and more resources for the authorities. The additional resources are particularly needed for supervising information security and data protection and for increasing the level of expertise.



The cost increase in line with the resolution for all the administrative branches under review is estimated to amount to EUR 10.2 million a year.The guidelines on the appropriations are to be laid down in connection with the 2022 budget.



The Ministry of Transport and Communications will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the measures proposed in the resolution.

Aim is society with an increasingly higher level of information security



The resolution supports the Programme of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Government that aims to strengthen national cyber security.



The resolution is based on the work led by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and carried out by a working group on information security and data protection in critical sectors of society. On the basis of a study, the group made proposals for measures, defined the responsible parties and drafted schedules for their implementation. The working group’s report was published on 1 February 2021.



Another tool aiming at improving cyber security in society is a government resolution issued today on the cyber security development programme. The programme includes a concrete implementation plan that will guide the cyber security development work extending across sectoral borders and government terms.



The resolution on improving information security and data protection in critical sectors of society will ensure a sufficient level of information security in critical sectors of society, whereas the cyber security development programme reviews the society at large and aims at effectiveness in a longer term.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications