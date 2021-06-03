“We wouldn’t be here in this unusual composition if we didn’t think this matter was extraordinarily important and serious,” Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (NCP) said in a presser on Wednesday.

THE CITIES of Helsinki and Vantaa, Finnair, Finavia, the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) have voiced their shared and vehement disapproval of the entry restrictions proposed by the government.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has asked for feedback on a series of temporary amendments to the communicable diseases act and criminal code designed to prevent the entry of new coronavirus variants to Finland. Its proposal would oblige arriving passengers to present a credible certificate of a completed coronavirus vaccination, a negative coronavirus test taken before departure or recovery from the coronavirus disease in the past six months.

Passengers not in possession of such a certificate would be obliged to take a coronavirus test upon arrival and another three to five days after arrival, effectively meaning they would need to quarantine until the second sample has been analysed.

The amendment to the criminal code would enable authorities to institute a penalty on people who refuse to take the tests.

The rules would create concrete problems at borders, inhibit the recovery of travel, undermine the employment and economic situation, and dent the country image of Finland, according to Helsinki, Vantaa, Finnair, Finavia, EK and SAK.

“We need a system of advance entry notifications that reduces the pressure to carry out checks at the borders, for which there will be neither space nor capacity once passenger numbers increase,” said Vapaavuori.

The City of Vantaa estimated in its statement on the proposal that the measures would require an unreasonable amount of resources. Officials at Helsinki Airport, it stated, would have to check 60,000 passengers for coronavirus certificates under normal circumstances, placing additional stress on already stretched health care staff.

Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen on Wednesday said the proposal is disappointing and counter-intuitive.

“Travel must be made easier, not more difficult. The proposal was supposed to resuscitate travel, but in practice it only tightens the requirements further,” she highlighted in the joint press conference.

The group stated repeatedly that the proposal stands in stark contrast to the approach taken by the European Union – to limit travel only from so-called high risk countries.

Topi Manner, the chief executive of Finnair, viewed that the quarantine requirement would effectively preclude unvaccinated people from travelling, functioning as an obstacle to the recovery of air travel and employment.

“The quarantine would complicate travel significantly especially for families. As a result of this, Finnish air travel wouldn’t be able to recover in step with the rest of Europe. The effects of the proposal could be very harmful and long-reaching,” he warned. “At Finnair, we hope that this is taken carefully into consideration in the next phases of lawmaking.”

Kimmo Mäki, the chief executive of Finavia, warned that the rules would also have an impact on the country image and customer experience of air passengers in Finland. “With this model, we’d be genuinely jeopardising Finland’s position as an international air traffic hub,” he said.

Both EK and SAK, meanwhile, drew particular attention to the employment and economic impact of the rules.

Jarkko Eloranta, the chairperson of SAK, reminded that tens of thousands of the 140,000 people employed in the tourism sector have been temporarily laid off or unemployed for a long period of time, exposing them to economic, social and health problems.

“It’d be of utmost importance to try opening jobs and travel to guarantee the livelihood of people,” he stressed.

