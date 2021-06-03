MDI, a Finnish consultancy for regional development, revealed yesterday that it expects population growth in the next two decades to focus on the capital region, large university cities, peri-urban areas of large cities, and popular cottage and holiday localities.

THE BIG will mostly get bigger and the small mostly smaller, suggests a recent population forecast for Finland.

As many as five in six municipalities, especially former industrial localities and small rural localities, will see their population shrink – quite a few by over 25 per cent, according to the baseline forecast. Regionally, the population will grow only in Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland, Uusimaa and Åland Islands, driven by the likes of Vantaa, Sipoo, Helsinki, Kaarina and Turku.

The baseline forecast is founded on historical population development in 2015–2020.

“What’s new is that the biggest beneficiaries in these urban regions are increasingly surrounding peri-urban municipalities like Nurmijärvi, Kirkkonummi, Kaarina and Nokia, rather than the urban hubs themselves,” Rasmus Aro, an expert at MDI, commented to YLE.

This third wave of urban de-concentration is one of three most intriguing trends of the forecast, Timo Aro, a senior expert at MDI, told Helsingin Sanomat.

The common denominators of these municipalities, he added, are convenient location, good transport connections to the regional population centre, availability of housing options and good reputation.

Another trend is that the coronavirus epidemic appears to have stemmed the tide of urbanisation to some extent, prompting people to recognise the appeal of municipalities with a robust tourism sector or high number of cottages, such as Puumala, Sulkava, Kemiönsaari, Kalajoki, Kuusamo and Kolari.

The third intriguing trend is the dramatic decline in the number of people whose native tongue is one of the three official languages of Finland: Finnish, Swedish or Sami. MDI is forecasting that the number will fall by roughly 450,000 by 2040, whereas that of foreign-language speakers will increase by 490,000.

“That’s almost half a million in both directions. These are pretty wild numbers,” said Timo Aro. “It’s possible to speak about a new great migration that’s related to the housing and location-related choices of foreign-language speakers in Finland.”

Rasmus Aro told in a press release that the impact of various language groups was taken into account in the forecast for the first time.

“The direction of future population development will be defined especially by foreign-language speakers, which is an aspect that has to be taken more proactively into consideration in the development of all areas and municipalities,” he said. “If an area wants to grow in the coming decades, it must be able to attract and hold on to foreign-language speakers.”

A less surprising, but nonetheless significant, trend is population ageing. The forecast indicates that the under 15-year-old population will contract by 124,000 and that of working-age population by 91,000, while that of over 65-year-old pensioners will grow by 250,000.

Timo Aro reminded that population ageing will place all sorts of pressure on municipalities.

“The biggest fear factor is related to the development of the tax-paying population, which will diverge and differentiate wildly based on place of residence. That, in turn, will have a direct effect on what services can be provided to everyone equally regardless of place of residence or background,” he explained to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT