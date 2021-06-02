“The numbers inspire hope, the trend is clearly downward. This is what we’ve hoped for and tried to accomplish,” Mika Salminen , the director of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), commented to Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday.

THE DAILY NUMBER of coronavirus infections fell below 100 for the first time in quite some time at the start of this week in Finland.

The epidemiological situation has also enabled authorities to gradually re-open services such as gyms, libraries and museums. Residents of Helsinki have recently rejoiced at the re-opening of the iconic outdoor pool Helsinki Swimming Stadium.

“The fact that we’ve already opened the society quite a lot and the epidemic has not taken off, at least yet, means that either the summer or vaccinations – or probably both – are lending us a hand,” said Salminen.

“That’s the only conclusion you can draw.”

It remains premature, though, to throw away face masks, arguing that wearing one is a relatively small nuisance compared to the possibility of the epidemic flaring up a gain.

“Not quite yet,” he emphasised to the newspaper. “Maybe later in the summer, once all age groups have been vaccinated twice. As long as the epidemiological situation allows.”

Salminen also underscored that the coronavirus epidemic is in a rather difficult intermediate phase.

“Some people are protected fairly well, but there’s still a large group among us who don’t have the protection of vaccines or only have it partially,” he said. “The second injection determines whether the protection lasts and is long term. That’s why it’s advisable that even if you happen to be on holiday you don’t postpone your vaccination appointment but travel to your home municipality in time to get it.”

Salminen stated on YLE A-studio yesterday that people should plan their summer holidays in a way that allows them to receive the second vaccine injection, in part because doing so could also open additional holiday options.

“This is the thinking in Europe – that fully vaccinated people will be able to travel quite freely,” he said. “Plan your summer holidays in a way that you can get the second dose of coronavirus vaccine before the holiday, so that you won’t end up missing the chance while you’re on your cottage.”

The Finnish government, however, continues to recommend that people avoid any unnecessary travel.

THL on Tuesday reported that the number of laboratory-confirmed infections has risen by 154 to 92,642 Almost 44.5 per cent of the population has received at least the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT