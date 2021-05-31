The study indicates that a growing number of commercial properties are vacant in central parts of the Finnish capital, with pedestrians increasingly likely to run into shuttered shops, cafés and restaurants.

DOWNTOWN Helsinki continued to lose its vitality, albeit only slightly, during the coronavirus-interrupted year, reveals a recent study examining the vitality of city centres in Finland.

The information is based on a vitality study conducted annually by Elävät Kaupunkikeskustat (EKK), an association promoting the development of downtown areas in Finland.

The City of Helsinki argued in a press release that the decline in vitality can be considered surprisingly small in light of how dramatic an impact the epidemic has had on central urban areas: the number of restaurants is only 14 lower than as one year ago, but the number of shops has decreased more significantly, continuing a development that began before the pandemic as a consequence of a structural shift in retail, change in consumer behaviour and intensifying competition.

The withering away of the downtown has provoked considerable debate in recent times, especially in the wake of several fashion retailers leaving Aleksanterinkatu, one of the commercially and historically important streets in Finland.

Sweden’s H&M announced it is shuttering its shop on the street on 10 May. Finland’s Halonen had announced the same decision roughly a week earlier, citing the “petering out” of commercial activity in the centre of the Finnish capital. Yet another fashion retailer that has recently left the street, after about 60 years in business, is Aleksi 13.

Well documented are also the struggles of perhaps the most iconic commercial landmark of the city, Stockmann.

Although the decline in the share of commercial properties made up by cafés and restaurants stands in contrast to the national trend, signs of decreasing vitality have been detected also in other Finnish cities, according to Helsingin Sanomat.



The study shows that the vitality scores of downtown areas have fallen by an average of 3.7 per cent in 2017–2021.



The drops have been significant in, for example, Salo, Jyväskylä, Tornio-Haaparanta, Kouvola and Seinäjoki. Vacant properties made up an average of 11.5 of the commercial properties in the 32 cities and towns examined, signalling an increase of 0.2 points from 2020 and 1.3 points from 2016.

EKK measures the vitality of downtown areas using metrics such as building density, the number of brick-and-mortar shops that enhance the streetscape, and the number of cafés and restaurants open on Saturdays. In Helsinki, the area examined was made up of blocks located in an area stretching from Hietalahti to Kluuvi and Punavuori.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT