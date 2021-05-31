Both of the offences are believed to have taken place in the nearly 20,000-resident town, one in 2013–2016 and the other in 2013–2015.

THE COUPLE running SR Talli, an equestrian facility in Naantali, South-west Finland, were detained on probably cause of aggravated child sexual abuse by the District Court of Varsinais-Suomi on Friday.

The court stipulated that if the couple, a 45-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, are held in pre-trial detention for an extended period of time, charges against them must be brought by September.

Southwest Finland Police Department on Wednesday announced it has arrested two people in the case revolving around the stables, saying there are “clear indications” of serious sex crimes and other offences. The number of possible victims, it added, is estimated at about a dozen, but it could increase judging by the number of contacts received by police.

It also gauged that some of the victims had not stepped forward earlier due to being afraid and receiving threats.

Turun Sanomat had written about the stables a day earlier, reporting that its investigation suggests at least dozens of 12–20-year-old girls have been subjected to sexual harassment and even forced labour.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT