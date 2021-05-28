Scattered showers remain possibly today in eastern and southern parts of the country, and, as they subside, temperatures will drop temporarily by a couple of degrees in most parts of the country, according to Anne Borgström , a meteorologist at the Finnish public broadcaster.

WEATHER in Finland is forecast to take a turn for the better at the very end of this week, as heavy rains and strong winds make way for sunshine and higher temperatures, reports YLE.

On Sunday, though, the weather is to be fairer. The mercury is forecast to creep up close to 20°C in large parts of Finland.

“Sunday afternoon and early evening is set to be warm,” said Borgström.

On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to continue their ascent and reach the 20°C-mark in all parts of the country, except areas along the Bothnian Bay and northern-most areas of Lapland.

“It looks like the 25°C-mark will be hit no later than on Tuesday,” she told.

Although the weather is set to improve, night ground temperatures could drop below the freezing point over the weekend – possibly requiring action from home gardeners especially in lowland areas. Borgström reminded that air temperatures are always forecast for a height of two metres, which may be significantly higher than temperatures right above the ground.

“The differences between the ground and at two metres’ height can be considerable,” she pointed out.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT